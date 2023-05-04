Home page World

Police officers escort children away from the crime scene at the school in Berlin-Neukölln. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Two girls are stabbed in a Berlin schoolyard, one of the elementary school students is in mortal danger. The background is still completely open.

Berlin – One day after the knife attack on two girls at a school in Berlin-Neukölln, investigators continue to investigate the background of the crime. In addition, the focus is on the health of the two elementary school students – one was critically injured yesterday, the other seriously. Up until this morning there was still no all-clear given the girl’s life-threatening condition.

The act happened yesterday afternoon in the schoolyard of the Neukölln Evangelical School on Mainzer Strasse. The two girls, aged seven and eight, were stabbed with a knife there, police said. The alleged perpetrator, a 38-year-old man, was arrested by the police near the crime scene. The knife was also seized. According to the newspaper “BZ”, the man is said to have been waiting for the police.

According to Education Senator Katharina Günther-Wünsch (CDU), the investigators are assuming a single perpetrator who was probably neither politically nor religiously motivated. Whether he knew the girls is the subject of the investigation, said a police spokeswoman. According to “BZ” he had no relationship with his victims. There are indications of a mental illness, it said. The police initially did not want to confirm either. A homicide detective is investigating.

Immediately after the crime, the other children were initially not allowed to leave the school building by order of the police – for safety reasons. But they were taken care of. Later the children were led out of the school, many parents were waiting in front of the building.

Psychological support for those affected

Education Senator Günther-Wünsch said on site that there would be no regular school operations today and tomorrow. In addition, the planned exams for the middle school certificate should not take place. This morning there will be advice and support for students, teachers and parents. Psychologically trained helpers were already on site yesterday.

The attack on the elementary school girls caused horror beyond the capital. Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) wrote on Twitter last night: “I am stunned by this brutal attack on two school children.” She wishes the two girls a speedy and full recovery. dpa