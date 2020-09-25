1:58 p.m.

The national anti-terrorism prosecution was informed of the investigation, which does not prejudge the classification of the attack as an attack.

13:49

A second suspect was arrested near the scene, at the Richard-Lenoir metro. The first suspect was arrested at Place de la Bastille, having blood on him according to the information we have. According to the LCI channel, this first suspect would have admitted to being one of those responsible for the attack.

13:46

Journalist Elise Lucet testified on France 2 : I had in particular the producers and several employees of First Lines Television on the phone for an hour and a half, what they now confirm to me with certainty is that two of our collaborators are injured, that they have been injured. in the street by a man (…) One of our employees saw this man running with a butcher’s blade or a machete when he was already injured and even bloodied “ adds the presenter ofCorrespondent.

13:40

Attack in Paris near Charlie Hebdo: investigation opened for “assassination attempt” (Paris prosecutor to AFP)

1:30 p.m.

Suspicious package: The danger is over.

The central laboratory of the police headquarters, which had gone to the site, left the premises after making sure.

According to several information The victims are employees of the First Lines agency whose offices are in the old Charlie Hebdo building.

1:06 p.m.

Hundreds of students in the surroundings are confined as a precaution announces the town hall of Paris. Instructions are given to parents not to go to school outings.

Police have spotted a suspicious package. 2 injured in absolute urgency transferred to Pitié Salpêtrière.

1:00 p.m.

This attack comes as the trial of the second knives in the attacks that rocked France on January 7, 8 and 9, 2015 is being held in the Paris court. It took place at the scene of the first of these attacks, on January 7, where the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo, a cleaner, and two policemen were massacred by the Kouachi brothers. On September 11, the Yemeni branch of Al Qaida again launched an appeal against the satirical newspaper, its HRD Marika Bret had to leave her accommodation precipitately on September 14, on police order, after very specific threats.

An important security system on site, between soldiers, police and firefighters (images Nicolas Bertrand / L’Humanité)

12:55

One of the perpetrators of the attack was reportedly arrested at Place de la Bastille

12:50

A stabbing attack occurred today, September 25, rue Nicolas-Appert, near the former premises of Charlie Hebdo, in the 11th arrondissement of the capital. According to various reports at least four people were injured for two or three of them – their case is considered to be absolute emergencies. One of the injured is said to be in serious condition.

The attack was reportedly carried out by two people. One of the perpetrators is said to have left by metro. A vast police force is deployed. He would be wearing a black sleeveless puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms and red shoes. The police headquarters are asking to avoid the area because of an ongoing police intervention. A chopper was found on site. The report of a potential second suspect has been issued.