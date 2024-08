The attack took place during a festival to celebrate the 650th anniversary of Solingen, a city in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

Three people were killed and nine were seriously injured in a knife attack recorded on Friday night (23) in Solingen, a city in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany.

According to the DW news agency, citing information from the local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt, a man stabbed passers-by at random during a festival in the city center, which celebrated Solingen’s 650th anniversary.

One of the event’s organizers, Philipp Müller, said paramedics were trying to save the lives of nine people. The festival has been suspended.

The attacker fled the scene and police are conducting a search using helicopters. Several areas of the city, located near Cologne and Düsseldorf and with around 160,000 inhabitants, have been blocked off, as have roads in the area.

On Facebook, Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach thanked rescue and security forces and asked for prayers for the victims.

“Tonight we are all in Solingen in a state of shock, horror and great sadness. We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now we have to mourn the deaths and injuries. It breaks my heart to know that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives,” he wrote.