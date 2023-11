Location of the attack in Dublin, capital of Ireland: at least five people, including three minors, were hospitalized; girl is in serious condition | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOSTAFA DARWISH

The Garda Síochána, the national civilian police force of the Republic of Ireland, reported this Thursday (23) that it is investigating a “serious incident” that occurred in the center of Dublin, in which at least three minors and two adults were injured in an alleged attack with knife.

A police spokesperson stated that the five injured were transported to different hospitals in the capital and that one of the minors – a girl – has “serious injuries”.

Irish public broadcaster RTE reported that the person responsible is a man who “appears to have attacked several people” in the center of Dublin, shortly after 1:30 pm today (local time, 10:30 am Brasília).

According to this version, the suspect, whose name was not disclosed, first attacked a woman, who also suffered serious injuries, and then stabbed the minors, as well as he himself suffered injuries and is hospitalized, while the police wait to question him.

In this regard, the Garda Síochána indicated that it “has a defined line of investigation” underway and that it is not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.