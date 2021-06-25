At least three people died and several were seriously injured after being stabbed by a man this Friday (25) in the city of Würzburg, in southern Germany.

According to local authorities, the perpetrator of the attack, which targeted victims at random in the center of the city, is of Somali nationality and was under psychiatric treatment.

The attack took place around 5:30 pm (local time, 12:30 pm Brasília time), when a man alone and with a knife began to hit people in the street, reported the Bavarian state minister of the interior, Joachim Herrmann.

The man named as the perpetrator of the attack had been in psychiatric treatment for a few days and had committed several crimes in the past, but none that indicated Islamic motivation, police said. The newspaper “Bild” reported that he was a 24-year-old Somali man.

“We hope that the police can move forward quickly with the investigation to clarify what happened,” said Herrmann, who preferred to be cautious when talking about the attacker’s possible motives.

The police arrived at the scene of the events with a great presence and managed to arrest the aggressor after arresting him with a shot in the leg. Several passersby had tried to stop the man from attacking more people with shouts, threats and throwing objects in his direction.

Several videos circulate on social networks showing these moments of tension. You can see the aggressor barefoot and with a knife running through the center of Würzburg. According to security forces, there is no reason to believe that there could be any other attackers involved in this attack.

“There is no danger for the population,” said a spokesman for the local police, who urged people not to share photos of what happened and to respect the victims’ privacy.

“Terrible and outrageous news from Würzburg. We are sorry for the victims and their families. We cheer with hope for the injured. Thank you to the police for their swift intervention,” Bavarian head of government Markus Söder said on Twitter.