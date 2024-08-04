According to local authorities, the suspect, a Palestinian living in the West Bank, was shot dead by police.

A knife attack left 2 dead and 2 injured on Sunday morning (August 4, 2024) in the city of Holon, about 30 minutes from Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital. According to local authorities, the suspect is a Palestinian man who lived in the West Bank, a region occupied by Israel. He was shot dead by police.

The victims were found at three different locations, the Israeli rescue service said. They were taken to a hospital, but two of them succumbed.

According to the Israel National Emergency Medical Servicethe dead are a woman and a 70-year-old man. A 68-year-old man is in serious condition and a 26-year-old man is in moderate condition.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in post on X (formerly of Twitter), who visited the site of the attack and advised Israeli citizens to “load your gun”.

“Our war is not just against Iran, but also here on the streets – that’s why we’ve beefed up the police, deployed hundreds of officers on standby, and approved more than 150,000 gun licenses for eligible citizens.”, he declared. “I appeal to the citizens of Israel: check your eligibility and carry a gun – it saves lives.”