06/08/2023 – 6:34 am

Attack took place in a park in Annecy. Four children aged around three and one adult were among the victims. Aggressor is detained by the police. A knife attack in Annecy, in southeastern France, left this Thursday (08/06) at least four children and one adult injured. According to the police, the children are about three years old and one is in serious condition.

According to the local press, the author of the attack was an asylum seeker from Syria, with no criminal record. “The assailant was arrested thanks to very quick intervention by the police,” said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

The attack took place around 7:45 am (local time) in a park in Annecy, a tourist town at the foot of the Alps. According to a witness, the assailant appeared to be around 45 years old and said nothing as he stabbed the children.

