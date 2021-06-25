OfMarcus Gable shut down

Several people died after a knife attack in Würzburg. The alleged perpetrator was arrested by the police. This was shot.

Update from June 25th, 9:35 p.m .: According to Würzburg’s Lord Mayor Christian Schuchardt (CDU), the arrested person is already known to the police. The man has been in Germany for five years and was in psychiatric treatment. The mayor spoke of a “terrible crime” and expressly praised the courageous intervention of numerous passers-by.

Update from June 25, 9:20 p.m .: I am said to have included a little boy among the injured. That reports the Main Post citing Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann. The little one’s father was probably killed. The CSU politician also relies on a testimony according to which the attacker is said to have shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great).

Update from June 25th, 9:12 p.m .: The police asked to forward pictures and videos of the crime or the perpetrator to them. In this way, they can be used for the investigations that are running at full speed.

Knife attack in Würzburg: passers-by oppose the man and pursue him

Update from June 25, 8:38 p.m .: In their statements, CSU boss Markus Söder and general secretary Markus Blume not only remember the victims and their relatives, but also mention them the moral courage of some passers-by *. As can also be seen on various Twitter videos, several people confronted the man armed with a knife and chased him before the police intervened. They had armed themselves with chairs and wooden slats. Perhaps their courage prevented worse.

Update from June 25, 8:22 p.m .: In the meantime, the police have announced details of the perpetrator. Accordingly, it is a 24-year-old Somali who lives in Würzburg. The man attacked several people with a knife and was hit by a police bullet, but his life is not in danger. He is said to be mentally ill, reports the BR with reference to the police. The three fatalities have now been confirmed, the officers do not give any more precise information about injured persons.

Update from June 25, 8:05 p.m .: The one based in Würzburg * Main Post reports, citing police circles, that there were three fatalities and six seriously injured who were to be deplored after the bloody act. Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and Bavaria’s State Secretary Gerhard Eck had arrived on site. The latter even spoke of a total of ten injured.

Update from June 25th, 7:50 p.m .: There is currently a lot of speculation on the Internet about the background and the course of the crime. In this context, the police speak of “a lot of unhelpful speculation”. However, there is still no further reliable information.

Large contingent in downtown Würzburg: After the bloody act, numerous ambulances are ready. © Carolin Gißibl / dpa

First report from June 25th:

Munich / Würzburg – In downtown Würzburg several people were fatally injured in a knife attack on Friday afternoon. The police arrested a suspect. There is also talk of injured people after the bloody act. Parts around the Barbarossaplatz had to be closed. The background to the incident is still completely unclear.

According to the police, there is no evidence of a second perpetrator, there is no longer any danger to the population. The suspect had been “overwhelmed after the police had used firearms” after the police officers were alerted at 5 p.m. The police are “with strong forces” on site. Various emergency vehicles can be seen in photos, including ambulances. (mg) * tz.de and merkur.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa