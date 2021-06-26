NAfter the fatal knife attack in Würzburg, the focus is now on the alleged perpetrator’s motif. Also on Saturday night, the police said they were there with numerous emergency services to investigate the background and the course of the crime. It is still unclear why the 24-year-old Somali killed three people with a knife and seriously injured at least five others in the city center late on Friday afternoon. At least two should be in mortal danger. The attacker who was shot and arrested after the crime may be mentally ill. But also an Islamist motive of the attacker is examined according to the investigators. The perpetrator and the victim should not have known each other.

Police also used a helicopter late on Friday evening. The police allayed fears that the attacker might have had accomplices. The helicopter supported the investigation. “We’re not looking for more people,” she wrote on Twitter. At first, she did not provide any specific information about the number of injured. The “Main Post” reported that ten people were injured. The police did not want to confirm this number at first. She pointed out, if necessary, to inform on Saturday at a press conference.

Apparently little boy among the injured

The police stopped the alleged perpetrator with a targeted shot after passers-by showed them the way. The 24-year-old, who has lived in Würzburg since 2015, was taken to hospital with a bullet in the thigh. According to the police, he also gave brief information there. What exactly he said was initially unclear. A little boy is said to be among the injured, his father is said to be dead. The Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said, according to the “Main Post”, that the majority of the victims were women, and that the perpetrator probably chose them at random.

In the Mainstadt there was horror in the evening. People set up burning candles near the crime scene in memory of the victims. The courageous citizens who stood in the way of the attacker also came into focus. Thanks came, among other things, from many politicians who had obviously seen the short video clips on social networks in which passers-by attacked the Somali.

“A big thank you and respect for the courageous intervention of many citizens who resolutely opposed the alleged attacker,” wrote Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Twitter. This may have helped to prevent further victims, said Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). CDU chief Armin Laschet wrote on Twitter that he sympathized with the families of the dead and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured. “My great respect goes to the brave citizens who stepped in quickly.”

Thanks also came from Free Voters boss Hubert Aiwanger or the FDP parliamentary group leader in the Bavarian state parliament, Martin Hagen, who tweeted: “Great respect to the courageous citizens who stood in the way of the perpetrator and prevented more people from getting in come to harm. “

Walter-Borjans speaks of a heinous act

FDP leader Christian Linder and Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock from the Greens also remembered the victims and their relatives. SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans described the act on Twitter as pointless and disgusting. His deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families. Würzburg’s Lord Mayor Christian Schuchardt (CDU) was also very concerned about the “terrible crime”. He finds it unbelievable that so many people have acted so committed and put their own lives at risk.

When classifying the act, CSU politician Herrmann did not rule out an Islamist attack: “In any case, there are indications that it could be an Islamist attack,” he told the German press agency. According to him, a witness stated that the suspect had shouted “Allahu Akbar” (German: God is great) during the crime.

According to the police, the suspect had already been violent and psychological in the past few months. Only a few days ago he was admitted to psychiatric treatment, said Herrmann. According to police, the man last lived in a homeless shelter. Mayor Schuchardt said the migrant had been in Germany for five years. What residence permit the suspect had was still unknown in the evening.

On Friday afternoon, passers-by filmed the man before he was arrested in Würzburg. In the clips that were circulated on the Internet, several people could be seen trying to overpower the attacker. A man attacked the 24-year-old with a broom, others could be seen with chairs in hand.

The act is reminiscent of an Islamist attack almost five years ago in Würzburg. On July 18, 2016, four people were seriously injured on a train. A 17-year-old Afghan refugee attacked the travelers with an ax and a knife on a regional train on the way to Würzburg. He then fled on foot, attacked a stroller and was finally shot by police.