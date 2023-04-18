Home page World

Kilian Bäuml

In a gym, several attackers apparently attacked the studio’s guests with knives. The perpetrators are on the run.

Update from April 18, 8:38 p.m.: A SEK mission is currently running in Duisburg. “Around 5:40 p.m., the police in Duisburg received several emergency calls. One person is said to have injured several people with an object,” a police spokeswoman said 24RHINE. “Several seriously injured were taken to hospitals.”

The operation in Schwanenstrasse in Duisburg’s old town continues. Witnesses are being heard and more witnesses are being sought. “We are on site with strong forces,” wrote the police on Twitter. The public is asked to continue to avoid the area.

First report from Tuesday, April 18, 8:19 p.m.: Duisburg – Attackers attacked several people with knives in a gym. At least four people were injured. Eyewitnesses spoke to the Bild newspaper of large knives, maybe even machetes as murder weapons. Two of the victims are currently in mortal danger. As the Bild newspaper reported, the crime is said to have taken place in a locker room at the John Reed fitness chain. Several emergency doctors and an ambulance are currently on duty.

The perpetrators are said to be fleeing towards the city center, the background to the crime is completely unclear. A special police unit is in action and is looking for the perpetrators with a large number of emergency services. According to witnesses, a police helicopter is said to be in action. A police spokesman said Bild newspaper: “We ask the population to avoid the affected area in the old town.” (kiba)