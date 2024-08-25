Bundesanwaltschaft übernimmt Ermittlungen

Nach der Messerattacke auf der 650-Jahr-Feier der Stadt Solingen mit drei Toten und acht Verletzten übernahm am Sonntag die Bundesanwaltschaft die Ermittlungen. Sie ermittelt auch wegen des Verdachts der Mitgliedschaft in der Terrormiliz „Islamischer Staat“ (IS) gegen den Tatverdächtigen. Das teilte die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft in Düsseldorf am Sonntagmorgen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit.

Die Polizei hatte den Mann bereits am Samstagabend festgenommen. Wie ein Sprecher des nordrhein-westfälischen Innenministeriums bestätigte, habe sich der Mann gestellt. Eine Polizeisprecherin teilte mit, dass es sich bei dem Mann um einen 26 Jahre alten Syrer handelt. Demnach gab er an, für den Anschlag auf dem Stadtfest in Solingen am Freitagabend verantwortlich zu sein. Seine Tatbeteiligung werde „derzeit intensiv geprüft“, hieß es weiter.

Laut dem Magazin „Der Spiegel“ soll der Tatverdächtige aus der syrischen Stadt Deir al-Sor stammen und Ende 2022 nach Deutschland gekommen sein, wo er in Bielefeld einen Asylantrag gestellt haben soll. Den Sicherheitsbehörden sei der Mann laut dem Bericht nicht als islamistischer Extremist bekannt gewesen.

IS auf Telegram: Rache für Muslime in Palästina

Nordrhein-Westfalens Innenminister Herbert Reul (CDU) hatte am späten Samstagabend der ARD gesagt, der Verdächtige, den man den ganzen Tag über gesucht habe, sei am Abend in Gewahrsam genommen worden. Dabei handele es sich um eine Person, die man „im höchsten Maße“ verdächtige. „Aber das muss jetzt natürlich alles noch geprüft werden“, sagte Reul weiter. Zudem habe man auch Beweisstücke sichergestellt.

An arrest was made during a police operation in a refugee shelter in Solingen earlier on Saturday evening. The operation was part of the investigation, said Reul.

IS had previously announced that it was responsible for the attack. The attack was carried out “as revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere,” said an IS statement on the Telegram messaging service. There is no evidence to date that IS was actually behind the attack.

Faeser: Let us not be divided

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) stressed the federal government’s support for the city and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia during a visit to Solingen on Saturday. “In times like these, we will not allow ourselves to be divided, but will stand together. We will not allow such a terrible attack to divide society,” said the minister at Solingen City Hall. “We as the federal government are doing everything we can to provide support here on the ground.”

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser with North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul (centre) and Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst dpa

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) described the knife attack by the perpetrator, who is still on the run, as an “attack that struck our country at the heart.” “This is an act of terror against the security and freedom of our country and also against the way we live here,” said Wüst.

Celebrating and laughing together with strangers is “our way of life here in North Rhine-Westphalia,” said Wüst. But the country is not wavering. “We will not allow ourselves to be shaken by terror and hatred. We will defend our way of life.”

Suspected accomplice arrested

The knife attack in Solingen occurred on Friday evening. The attacker deliberately attacked several people with a knife at around 9:40 p.m., said Düsseldorf police chief Thorsten Fleiß, who led the operation on Saturday night, during a press conference in Wuppertal on Saturday afternoon.

Those killed were a 67-year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Of the eight injured people, four were critically injured, two seriously and two slightly.

A 15-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, said Fleiß. The youth was not described in more detail for the sake of youth protection. Senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers from the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office explained that the youth arrested was “only charged with failing to report planned crimes.” “One person is said to have spoken to the youth about intentions that would fit the crime.”

The crime scene was the Fronhof, a market square in downtown Solingen, where there was a stage for live music. A “Festival of Diversity” began on Friday to mark the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen.

Festivals in the region cancelled

It was supposed to last until Sunday, but the city has since ended the festival completely and canceled the program items planned for the weekend. The nearby cities of Hilden and Haan also canceled festivals planned for this weekend at short notice. In addition to great shock and sadness for the victims in Solingen, the security situation also played a role.

Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach described the city as deeply affected and full of grief. “But not being alone in this grief is a good sign.” On Saturday evening, hundreds of people gathered at Neumarkt for a memorial event.