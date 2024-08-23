Someone people were killed and several injured in an attack with knife during the celebrations for the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen, West Germany. The attack took place at Fronhof, a market in the city center where a stage had been set up for live music at the event that began this evening and was scheduled to continue until Sunday. According to law enforcement, the toll currently stands at “three dead and four seriously injured.” The suspect is on the run: a manhunt is underway. According to information gathered so far, the weapon used by the suspect is indeed a knife. A police spokesperson could not provide further information.

According to the German newspaper Bild, at 9.45 pm, it reads, “a man stabbed passersby at random during the town festival”. According to witness statements to the newspaper, “the perpetrator, who appears to be an Arab, is on the run”. Dozens of rescuers are currently working to help the injured.

According to information from the ‘Solinger Tageblatt’, eyewitnesses reported “that the alleged perpetrator fled in the direction of the main road. Official confirmation is still lacking.” Armed officers on site secured the area.

The attack reportedly occurred during DJ Topic’s performance. Shortly after 10 p.m., Philipp Müller from the party’s organizing team came on stage to interrupt the event. The thousands of visitors followed his request to leave the square calmly and not to panic. Müller said that paramedics were fighting to save the lives of nine people.

City in shock: “Horror and great pain”

“Tonight we are all in shock, horror and great pain in Solingen. We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured,” Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach said in a Facebook post quoted by Bild. “It breaks my heart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives,” Kurzbach emphasized.