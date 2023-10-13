Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Hamas calls on its followers worldwide to celebrate the “Day of Wrath.” There is then a fatal knife attack at a school in Arras, France. Coincidence?

Arras – horror in France: One person is said to have died in a knife attack at a school in Arras. The perpetrator killed one person and injured several others on Friday (October 13), the French daily reported Le Parisien. According to unconfirmed reports, it is said to be a teacher. It was said that the stabber shouted “Allahu Akbar” (in German: God is great) as he entered the facility. The security authorities initially held back from assessing the possible terrorist background. But the incident brings back unpleasant memories in France.

On the “Day of Rage” in the Israel War: knife attack in school in Arras horrifies France

The knife attack happened in a heated mood. After the outbreak of the Israel war the previous one had HamasLeader Khaled Mashaal called on Muslims to mark Friday (October 13) as a “Day of Rage” and urged supporters of the pro-Palestinian terrorist organization worldwide to join the fight against Israel and send a “message of rage.” There was great international concern about possible riots, both in New York, London and Berlin.

Shock in Arras: The police arrested a perpetrator after a knife attack in France (symbol) © Loic Venance/dpa

War in Israel as a trigger? The background to the knife attack in Arras, France, is unclear

It initially remained unclear whether the crime was related to the war in Israel and the “Day of Wrath” or whether it had another cause. France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin initially only wrote on Twitter successor X: “A police operation took place at the Gambetta school in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police.” He is said to be a man in his 20s. His brother was also arrested, the daily reported Le Mond.

In any case, France has repeatedly fallen victim to Islamist attacks in recent years. In addition to bombings and shootings, there has already been an attack on a school. On October 16, 2020, French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in the street near his middle school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. The perpetrator at the time was an Islamist of Chechen origin.