Netherlands, knife-wielding man attacks passers-by in Rotterdam, leaving one dead and two seriously injured

The nightmare of terrorism returns. A man armed with knives has spread panic in the streets of Rotterdam: shouting Allah Akbar he hit three people. One man died and two were seriously injured. The incident occurred at the foot of the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam. This is what the police reported, quoted by the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf. According to witnesses present on the bridge, the man, of Islamic origin, savagely stabbed those present.

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect who was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police spokesman, Wessel Stollereported that investigations are ongoing and that they are examining “every possible scenario”. The man’s statement is being reviewed by investigators as “part of the investigation,” he added, the Associated Press reported.