“The terrorist threat is still there”, warns François Hollande on franceinfo after the attack which targeted journalists from Première Ligne TV on Friday, September 25 at the end of the morning. President of the Republic during the January 2015 attacks, François Hollande went very quickly to the premises of Charlie Hebdo.

The first duty of the President of the Republic is to show that it is France, the Republic, its values, freedom of expression which are affected. Francois Hollande to franceinfo

While his security services had him “called for caution”, the former president adds that he had “considered that he had to be there as quickly as possible to say that France would not let it go”.

“The symbolism is to strike on the places where Charlie was exercising his freedom of expression, at the very time of the January attacks trial, and in addition to hitting journalists”, says François Hollande. “There are always individuals who can commit acts with extremely serious consequences”, regrets the former president, referring in particular to the Nice attack on July 14, 2016.

Despite the weakening of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, “the terrorist threat is still there”, he warns before adding that “we must be vigilant, but united”. The amalgamation that could be made between Islam, Islamism and terrorism, “that’s what terrorists are looking for “, he defends, believing that “the best answer is to recall life in common, the duty to respect others and freedom”.