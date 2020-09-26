The confessed perpetrator of the knife attack that occurred on Friday in Paris in front of the former headquarters of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ acknowledged that his act was directed against the satirical weekly because he “could not bear” that the magazine republished the controversial cartoons of Muhammad, according to sources close to the police investigation explained to the press agency AFP.

The attacker, an 18-year-old Pakistani man who arrived in France as an unaccompanied minor in 2018, attacked two workers from the television production company Premières Lignes with a knife. The victims, a man and a woman, were in the street smoking a cigarette in front of 10 Nicolas Appert Street when the unexpected attack occurred.

The young Pakistani, who was arrested by the police an hour after the attack, thought that the newsroom of “Charlie Hebdo” was still on that street. But the weekly is no longer in that building. They moved, for security reasons, to a secret place, after the 2015 terrorist attack against the magazine, in which 12 people died and 11 were injured.

Perhaps you thought they were still there because at the entrance of the building there is a plaque that pays tribute to the victims of the 2015 attack. In the corner, a fresco by the artist C215, protected by a plastic plaque to prevent damage, puts a face on the fallen from ‘Charlie Hebdo’.

On September 2, the weekly published on its front page the cartoons of Muhammad that made him a target of jihadist terrorists in 2015. Five years later, it was his former neighbors, the two workers at Premières Lignes, who were attacked. Their lives are not in danger.

The republication of the Muhammad cartoons coincided with the start of the trial of the January 2015 terrorist attacks, in which 17 people died in three days in three attacks: the attack on ‘Charlie Hebdo’, the taking of hostages in the kosher supermarket Hyper Cacher and the murder of a police officer in Montrouge. The trial is scheduled to end on November 10.

The trial



France is trying these days the fourteen alleged accomplices of the brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi and Amédy Coulibaly. The three terrorists responsible for the 2015 attacks were killed by the police after the attacks.

“Since the start of the ‘Charlie Hebdo’ trial, there has been no protection of this symbolic street or property,” denounced Luc Herman, co-director of Premières Lignes.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin acknowledged on Friday that the threat on that street had been “underestimated.” “The old ‘Charlie Hebdo’ building had not been the object of any known threat and the companies that are housed there did not mention any threat against their staff,” the Paris Police Prefecture defended itself against the criticism.

On Saturday, a national police van and four policemen were guarding the entrance to the former “Charlie Hebdo” headquarters. The City Council of the XI district has placed posters on the doors of buildings in the area informing residents that if they need it they can go to the psychological support center that they have set up after the attack on Friday.

Aïssata Conde, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2008, relived the nightmare of five years ago on Friday. She was shopping when a friend called her telling her what was happening. “I thought the worst,” says this neighbor, who had left her teenage son sleeping at home.

Conde explains that she and her son are “traumatized” by what happened and that they are thinking of moving somewhere else. I haven’t made up my mind yet, But this is too much. I never would have thought it could happen twice, ”says this neighbor from the old ‘Charlie Hebdo’ neighborhood, still in shock.