Police officers work inside a cordoned off area after a knife attack in Annecy, France | Photo: EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

A knife attack committed this Thursday (8) in a park in the French city of Annecy ended with five people injured, including four small children who were hospitalized in a very serious condition, according to local press reports. An elderly man was also attacked.

The attacker was shot and later detained by the police. Authorities say he is a 31-year-old Syrian man with refugee status in Sweden. At this time the case is not being investigated as terrorism.

“Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult between life and death. The nation is traumatized,” wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on his Twitter account.

The attack took place early in the morning in Annecy, a tourist town at the foot of the Alps. The area of ​​the attack, where numerous ambulances and police vehicles moved, remains isolated, according to images from French television stations.