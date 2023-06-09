Er is the “hero with backpack”: After the knife attack in Annecy in eastern France, France celebrates a man who stood in the way of the perpetrator and pursued him. Referring to videos of the attack, French media reported that the man drove the perpetrator away from the playground. The hero, loaded with two backpacks, was quickly found online: his name is Henri, he is 24 years old and on a tour from cathedral to cathedral. Comments on his Facebook profile were full of appreciation and gratitude for his intervention.

“I really acted on instinct,” said the young man the channel CNews on Friday. “It was unthinkable for me to do nothing.” He believes that he wasn’t there by accident. “I did everything to protect the weakest.” The attacker tried to injure him with the knife. “I was afraid for my life, but more than anything I was afraid for the lives of others. I didn’t want him to hurt anyone else.” It wasn’t until the stress subsided later that he realized the situation could have been very dangerous.

The local newspaper “Le Dauphiné Libérée” quickly identified the man with the backpack: just a few days ago it published a report on the 24-year-old, who is on a nine-month hike through France to visit the country’s cathedrals.

“Anyone can act if they lift their heads”

However, Henri refuses to be called a hero. “I acted as any French would do,” he told broadcaster BFM. He had his 20-kilogram backpack on his back and a smaller one in his hand when he became aware of the attacker. “I ran after him, but he was faster,” he says. That’s why he put down the big backpack and pursued the attacker with the small backpack in his hand, which he threw at the attacker several times.

“I had the impression that the man was completely insane and possessed by something evil,” he told broadcaster LCI. A city employee came to his aid and hit the attacker with a plastic shovel. “If I’ve learned one thing: (…) Anyone can act if they raise their heads,” said Henri, who was in the Boy Scouts in his youth.







The political instrumentalization of Henri’s deeds was not long in coming. Far-right politician Eric Zemmour praised the “young pilgrim” and expressed his “endless gratitude”. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who visited victims of the accident at Grenoble University Hospital on Friday, also wanted to meet Henri afterwards.

On Thursday morning, a man attacked four small children and two adults with a knife in a playground in Annecy. The perpetrator seriously injured three of them. Security forces arrested the attacker. The judiciary is investigating him for attempted murder. The investigators did not initially see a terrorist motive.

“I am constantly following the health of these small children, all of whom could be operated on,” said French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. “They are of course under permanent medical supervision, today their condition is stable.”