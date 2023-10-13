EA man armed with a knife killed a teacher at a school in Arras, northern France. The perpetrator had previously shouted “God is great”. Two other people were seriously injured in the attack at the Lycée Gambetta, police and the prefecture said on Friday. As French public television reported, citing police sources, the injured were said to be a teacher and a security guard.

According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, a suspect was arrested. According to the French broadcasters BFM and France Info, it is said to be a 20-year-old man with Chechen roots who was born in Russia. He was already known to the police before the crime and was classified as a threat. The suspect and his brother are currently being questioned. The suspect is said to be a former student at the Lycée Gambetta, France Info reported, citing a person familiar with the investigation.

The anti-terrorism public prosecutor’s office took over the investigation, which was initiated into “murder in connection with a terrorist plan”, “attempted murder in connection with a terrorist plan” and the “terrorist association of criminals to prepare crimes against people”.

A police operation was underway at the Lycée Gambetta in Arras, Darmanin wrote on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

The act awakens memories in France of the murder of the teacher Samuel Paty, who was the victim of a jihadist-motivated attack in 2020.

The Elysée Palace announced on Friday that President Emmanuel Macron would travel to the scene. Interior Minister Darmanin and Education Minister Gabriel Attal also wanted to leave for Arras. A message from the Ministry of Education called on school principals in the country to immediately take all measures necessary to strengthen the security of all schools in France, France Info reported.