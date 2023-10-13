A knife attack that occurred this Friday (13) at a secondary school in the city of Arras, in northern France, resulted in the death of a teacher and left two other people seriously injured. The attacker, a 20-year-old former student identified as Mohammed Mogouchkov, was detained by French police.

During the attack, the attacker uttered Islamic chants, according to local press reports. The teacher was beheaded, and the school principal was one of those injured. The case occurred around 11 am at the Liceu Gambetta in Arras.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) took over the investigation and announced that the case is being treated as a terrorist homicide, attempted terrorist homicide and terrorist association to prepare attacks. PNAT stated that the author was being monitored by the secret services due to his links with Islamic fundamentalism.

Furthermore, another attempted attack was confirmed in the Paris region, capital of France, after the attack in Arras. French President Emmanuel Macron declared this Friday that police intervention managed to prevent the second attack. A man armed with a kitchen knife was detained outside a school in the city of Limay, in the Paris metropolitan area.

Mohammed Mogouchkov, the perpetrator of the Arras attack, was known to intelligence services for his links to radical Islam. He had been registered as “S” (threat to state security) and was under active monitoring, including wiretaps and physical surveillance. He was interested in issues related to the terrorist attacks carried out against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in 2015 and followed the journalist specializing in jihadism, Wassim Nasr.

According to information from the French newspaper Le Figaro, Mohammed Mogouchkov’s family, of Chechen origin, was also involved in extremist activities. His older brother, Mosvar Mogouchkov, was detained by the DGSI in 2019, for being involved in an attack project against the Élysée Palace. He was sentenced to five years in prison by a special court in Paris. His other brother, aged 17, was also detained after the attack in Arras.

In 2014, the French government attempted to expel the Mogouchkov family from the country, however it interrupted its initiative after protests from organizations and activists. Mohammed Mogouchkov’s father was expelled from France in 2018, but returned clandestinely to the country the following year.

The attack in Arras occurs almost three years after the murder of professor Samuel Paty, who was beheaded on October 16, 2020, after showing caricatures of Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression. It also takes place six days after the Hamas terrorist attacks against the State of Israel, which have killed more than 1,300 Jews.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Monday (9) that there has been a considerable increase in the number of acts of anti-Semitism in the country since last Saturday’s attacks (7). Darmanin called this increase “dramatic”.

France is home to the second largest Jewish population in the world after Israel and the United States. (With EFE Agency)