The terrorist attack took place in the center of Paris, close to the Eiffel Tower | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

French police have arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others with a knife and hammer in central Paris. The attack took place near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night (2), as French Minister of Interior Affairs, Gerald Darmanin, told reporters.

The Minister confirmed that the arrested suspect is a French citizen and was already on the radar of the country’s intelligence services. The person killed in the attack was a German tourist (born in the Philippines). The two injured are not at risk of death, said Darmanin.

One of the French police officers who went to the crime scene used a stun gun to neutralize the suspect. He is also not at risk of dying. After his arrest, the man declared that he could no longer bear to see Muslims die in Afghanistan and Palestine, the Minister reported.

The suspect was born in France in 1997 and was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for violent actions. According to French intelligence services, he is known to have serious psychological disorders. During Saturday’s attack, he allegedly shouted “Allah is the greatest!”

French President Emmanuel Macron called the event a terrorist attack and said that the sector responsible for crimes of this type would carry out a broad investigation into the case. “I send my condolences to the family and friends of the German citizen who died last night,” the President of France wrote on X (formerly Twitter), in addition to thanking the country’s emergency services.