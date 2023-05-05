Val di Vara – They were stopped at the crossroads of Mangia, a secluded location in the Val di Vara. And during the search an 18-centimetre knife and a jar popped up containing a pound and a half of a substance probably used for cutting, as well as two pipettes used to take narcotics. For this reason, a twenty-year-old of Romanian origin and a thirty-eight-year-old of North African origin were reported for possession of offensive instruments and for violating the legislation on drugs.

It was the carabinieri of the Borghetto Vara station who stopped them on Wednesday evening on the provincial road 566. During the check on the car in which the couple was riding, a knife and material were found which were seized. The two, domiciled in Carrara, they were already known to the police. The thirty-eight-year-old was also found to be irregular on Italian territory.

Controls on drug dealing intensify in the most secluded areas of the province of La Spezia. Wooded areas and secondary roads have resulted, several times, meeting points for the sale of substances.