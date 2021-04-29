Madison Square Garden has reason to smile again. After many seasons surrounded by penalties, many conflicts and a strong headwind, the New York Knicks are in a position to contest the playoffs for the title after seven consecutive absences. Only a debacle would lead to a lost new year.

After winning Chicago (113-94), the Big Apple franchise is fourth in the Eastern Conference with a balance of 35-28, two games above sixth place and four and a half above eighth. It is his highest number of wins since 37 in the 2013-14 season. And they are in a position to kill 40 eight years later. Almost nothing.

Julius Randle

And all this lowered the baton of Tom Thibodeau on the bench and that of Julius Randle on the court. The all star is incredible this course: 23.9 points (41.8% from triple) and 10.4 rebounds on average. They are the maxims of his career. His performance against the Bulls was wonderful. Not only by numbers, which also with 34 points (4/7 of three) and 7 sacks, but by his ability to lead when the Illinois men tried to turn a game that was complicated from the beginning.

On rare occasions they were ahead on the scoreboard (58-59 and 74-75) after rowing a lot. Because initially, the Knicks hit: 16-6 at the start, 32-19 at the end of the first quarter. Vucevic (26 points) was the Bulls’ guide in these attempted assault on the castle. Yet at every Chicago action came a New York reaction led by Randle and Barrett. The escort shot up to 22 points closing the waterways in a Madison that lives partying. Again. Finally. A great that returns among the greats. It was time.