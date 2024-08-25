Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Calls Accusations Against Pavel Durov Insane

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl called the accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov insane. Politician commented Detention of a businessman in France.

“Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was detained at the airport in Paris last night. The charges against him are simply insane. The problem is with Telegram itself, that is, with insufficient moderation,” she noted.

On Saturday evening, August 24, Pavel Durov was detained at the Paris airport. The Telegram founder had previously refused to cooperate with intelligence agencies of various countries to help solve crimes committed through his messenger.

In France, he was accused of complicity in drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud carried out via Telegram. His arrest caused a public outcry. Pavel Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.

At the same time, back in June of this year, Pavel Durov called France the best place for vacation. He wrote about this in his channel in the messenger, also reminding that he has citizenship of this country.