Sjinkie Knegt just missed a medal in the 1500 meters at the World Championship short track in Montreal, Canada. Knegt finished fourth in the final. The distance title went to Shaoang Liu from Hungary. Itzhak de Laat had previously finished second in the B-final.
Xandra Velzeboer had to settle for sixth place in the final of the 1500 meters. The title went to Olympic champion Minjeong Choi from South Korea. Rianne de Vries came third in the B-final. Defending champion Suzanne Schulting is missing from the World Cup. She tested positive for the corona virus a few days before the tournament.
Knegt had a disappointing start to the World Championship short track. In the 500 meters, Knegt was disqualified for unauthorized overtaking. That also happened to Itzhak de Laat in the 1000 meters.
