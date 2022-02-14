The world of Formula 1 is ready to embark on a new path in fight against racism, as specified by its President and CEO Stefano Domenicali: starting from next season, in fact, a five-year program will be launched that will encourage students belonging to under-represented groups to enter British and Italian universities, guaranteeing them an adequate level of preparation. An initiative that, as specified by Domenicali himself, will make it possible to pass “From gestures to concrete facts” in the fight against racial discrimination, starting with stop to the kneeling of the pilots a few minutes from the start of the GPs. The latter, who in the last two seasons had wanted to communicate in this way the message against social injustice conceived by the movement We Race As Onewill therefore be replaced in favor of the Formula 1 project.

A decision that aroused the indignant reaction of some drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, to which was added the McLaren standard bearer Lando Norris. The British, interviewed by The Racein fact, he wanted to clarify that the same drivers will discuss with the F1 leaders to find an alternative message to kneeling before getting behind the wheel of their respective cars: “I’m sure it’s something they’re thinking about – commented – and I hope so, because I want to make sure we make the most of our opportunities as F1. I’m sure they haven’t removed the ability to do this for nothing, and we’ll get things back into place. I fully support Sebastian in this respect and believe that other initiatives are worth taking, be it just before the race or at other times over the weekend. Surely, I can’t accept doing nothing. An increasing number of pilots – he added – he wants to use his profile to highlight these issues. I think we will find other ways to keep attention on the issue, to inspire the kids and to never lose awareness of these problems ”.