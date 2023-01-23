‘Dr. J. Richard Steadman, pioneering surgeon and leader in orthopedic research, passed away peacefully early Friday morning at his home in Vail,” The Steadman Clinic tweeted. Steadman popularized microfracture knee surgery, a technique used to repair cartilage by poking small holes near the defective area. He retired in 2014.

Van Nistelrooij was Steadman’s most famous Dutch patient. The attacker traveled to Colorado in 2000 when, with a dream transfer to Manchester United on the horizon, he completely tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee during training.

He underwent surgery in the United States and after months of rehabilitation, the current PSV coach made his comeback on March 3, 2001, later moving to Manchester United. After new injuries as a player of Real Madrid, he knocked again successfully at Steadman in 2008.

