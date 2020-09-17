Turmeric Milk
– Milk containing turmeric is also known as Golden Milk. The Golden Milk acts like a shield for you in defense of Corona. Armor that makes the body strong to avoid corona.
-While people who have overcome the corona virus infection, they can use this milk to remove weakness in their body.
Apply aloe vera gel
– Aloe vera gel does not only enhance skin beauty. It also makes the skin healthy. This is the point of skin level, now comes the effect of aloe vera gel on bones and muscles.
– In the event of a sore throat, massage with aloe vera gel on your knee with light hands. This gel penetrates the inner cells through the pores of your skin and works to give you relief.
-If there is no aloe vera gel in the house, then you can also use it for the massage of the knees by preparing the gel from fresh aloe vera leaves. The special thing is that if you massage your body with this gel without pain, not only will your outer body become beautiful but the inner cells will also remain flexible and there will never be any problem of knee pain.
