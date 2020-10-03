Joint injuries and diseases are not quarantined. If you experience pain in your knee or hip, you shouldn’t suppress it with anti-inflammatory and pain relieving medications.

– Uncontrolled intake of these drugs will not bring benefits, – explains orthopedist-traumatologist of the surgical department of the Consultative and Diagnostic Center of the Desnyansky District of Kiev, Candidate of Medical Sciences Dmitry Yarovoy… – We must start not with self-treatment, but with a visit to a doctor. A correct diagnosis is half the battle. We carry out treatment, adhering to the principle “from simple to complex”, as, by the way, in the diagnosis.

– How does the treatment of arthrosis begin?

– The patient is worried about pain that needs to be removed as quickly as possible. But pain is the result of inflammation. Therefore, in addition to painkillers, we prescribe anti-inflammation agents, to relieve swelling. If the vessels are affected, we apply vascular therapy. However, pain, burning, limitation of mobility are the consequences of the disease. And there are many reasons: damage to cartilage or meniscus, or ligaments, tendons. It is more difficult to influence them. For example, cartilage tissue has a low level of metabolism, and it is poorly restored, so we try to help so that the patient does not lose the tissue that remains.

– How to postpone the replacement of a worn out joint with an endoprosthesis?

– Treatment in each case is selected individually: drugs, physiotherapy, exercise therapy. It is effective to inject into the affected joint the growth factors taken from the patient (plasma therapy), or his stem cells isolated from adipose tissue. Also, a good result is shown by the introduction of viscous elastic preparations into the joint, which lubricate the cartilaginous surfaces, protecting them from wear.

How is plasma therapy performed? For whom is the injection of stem cells into the joint indicated? When is arthroscopy used? To these and other questions from our readers Monday, October 5, from 10:00 to 11:00 during the direct line “FACTS” the orthopedist-traumatologist, candidate of medical sciences, will answer Dmitry Mikhailovich Yarovoy. Call the editorial office by phone (044) 503-77-74 Send questions in advance to the email address [email protected] Read material about the straight line in Friday 16 October

