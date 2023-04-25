A woman makes bricks in the Argentine municipality of Santa Elena, in the province of Entre Ríos. Courtesy UOLRA

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The production of bricks is an activity as deep-rooted as it is craft throughout the Argentine territory. Although official statistics are scarce, the latest from the National Mining Secretariat indicated that some 160,000 families are engaged in this task linked to construction and strongly influenced by the country’s economic cycles. By then, 2011, these data were not segregated by gender, so it is very difficult to know how many work in the sector. Thus, the history of women brickmakers was historically invisible.

“80% of the activity is carried out in family businesses, which in turn we are organizing in work cooperatives. The remaining 20% ​​remains in factories mainly concentrated in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Santa Fe. There are brick kilns with one or two colleagues and cooperatives of 20 people”, says Ana Lemos, secretary of the interior of the Brick Workers Union of the Argentine Republic (UOLRA). In the dynamics of those family productive units with a lot of precariousness and informality, the work of women has not been recognized. But they are part of the whole process, from the preparation of the clay to the oven. One of the first steps was to recognize themselves as workers in the popular economy.

“When touring the country, when we met the workers, they said that they did the chores with their brothers or their parents. A few minutes later the women arrived with mud from the bricks up to their knees. When we asked them, they would say: ‘I help in the oven.’ This is how we began to get together and chat to quantify and value their work”, added Lemos.

This is how the women brickmakers began to organize themselves. In 2016, they managed to modify the union’s statute for the creation of a Secretariat for Equality and Gender in UOLRA, which has a presence in 18 of the 23 provinces of the country. And three years ago they began with the campaign to make the role of women in the brick industry visible, with courses, talks, talks on gender violence, and other social activities under the following phrase: “I work, I don’t help”, with the idea to empower themselves and recognize themselves as workers.

Two members of the Unión Ladrillera Cooperative, during the artisan elaboration of bricks. Courtesy UOLRA

The preparation of the brick has several stages: prepare the clay; cut and stack the raw adobe; assemble the oven; burn and palletize the brick; disarming the oven… “Women are involved in all the processes, although the task has historically been masculinized,” he says.

Soledad Casals is one of the women dedicated to production and the fifth generation of a family of brickmakers. In Santa Elena, a municipality of 17,000 inhabitants in the coastal province of Entre Ríos, she founded the Unión Ladrillera Cooperative, made up of eleven women who make bricks and other products, such as paving stones and grass grids, which they sell to the municipality of their city. The formation of the cooperative allowed them to formalize their work and acquire rights, which in the area were postponed.

“My great-grandfather made bricks with the same conditions and tools that we use today. The activity was not technified and the tools we use are similar to those of 100 years ago. This is related to the low visibility of the activity. Everyone knows the brick but few know how it is made by hand. The brick is made in the open air and depends on weather conditions. For example, when it rains there is no activity because production would be lost”, says Casals.

The formalization of women’s work allowed, in some cases, to improve the working conditions of an activity that usually takes place in rural and peripheral areas. “With the cooperative, we also began to produce paving stones, with machines and molds and inside a warehouse. In that case, the conditions are already different, with the possibility of having a nearby bathroom; we need to improve them in the manufacture of bricks and have quality in the environment where we produce. It is a sector that has been neglected because it has always been made invisible, ”she considered.

The union’s presence in the provinces made it possible for women to organize and be fully recognized as workers. The creation of brick parks, the official survey of the activity and the participation and leadership of women in the entire organizational process are some of the great challenges, along with the environmental issue.

A brickmaker from the cooperative shows the partitions they make. Courtesy UOLRA

“The environmental issue has always been on our agenda. We know that we need to regularize our activity and, for example, have earthen cellars. But many times we are viewed with prejudice and our work is judged when there are other activities in my province that break the earth, cause floods and pollute the rivers; soy, for example, destroys the land and uses pesticides. Of course we must aim to produce in an ecological way, taking care of the fundamental natural resources for our activity: water, land and air ”, she analyzes.

The incorporation of technology is essential to achieve these objectives planned by Casals. “It is not the same to burn in ovens with wood than to do it with natural gas. In the latter case, we would have better quality bricks and we would not use firewood from native forests, thus reducing the environmental impact. We also need soil studies to be able to have a cellar. Our activity is mining and with research we can find out where to get the land from,” says Casals. Without an accurate record of relatives who are engaged in the activity and ovens in activity, there are no clear regulations on the environmental impact of a craft activity. “Mining is thought of in this country under the parameter of mega-mining.”

Among its stages, the brick activity includes the extraction of soil; For this reason, the National Mining Secretariat has an influence on the matter. “There is an important component of the brick making activity that is carried out by hand, but another happens on an industrial scale and has much more advanced processes. The latter have lower impacts than the former, in terms of unit production, which tend to be related to soil extraction and the generation of gaseous emissions. Depending on the source of fuel and technology, they may have a greater or lesser impact on air quality and the contribution to the carbon footprint”, analyzes Leonardo Pflüguer, national director of Sustainable Mining Production.

Lemos, from UOLRA, believes that mining activity in Argentina has always been thought “from the perspective of mega-mining, without giving us too much ball”. “The same environmental impact study was required from us as from an open-pit mining company. The truth is that there is a great myth about our activity but few hard numbers about the real environmental impact of the brick activity”, said Lemos.

The creation of a Brick Industrial Park in the province of San Juan is a step towards the regularization of the activity in all its variables, including the environmental one. “Through authorized and regulated quarries, there will be a leap for the formalization of the activity and commercialization. In this way we can regularize the extractivist issue and territorial ordering. By taking the kilns out of the houses and taking them to the parks, they are also fighting against child labor”, added Lemos, hoping to build a sustainable brick-making activity that does not exclude women and that leaves marginality behind.