L’Osteoarthritis is a chronic disease That It affects over 250 million people worldwide today, driven by demographic changes and the complications of some increasing pathologies such as obesity. This growth is generating an increase in the volumes of orthopedic arthroplasty operations, especially of the knee, and which confirms an urgent need to continue to innovate in this area in order to improve the quality of life of patients and at the same time optimize the surgical processes to the advantage of the sustainability of healthcare systems, which have increasingly limited resources. It is in this scenario that Johnson & Johnson MedTech – we read in a note – on the occasion of 106th National Congress of the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (SIOT) confirms its commitment along the entire patient care path, marking a further step forward in the approach to treatment with knee arthroplasty, thanks to an innovative assisted robotics solution.

“L’entry of Johnson & Johnson MedTech into the field of robotics applied in orthopaedics marks an important moment of evolution of our commitment in this area – he says Vincenzo Giannattasio Dell’Isola, Vice President & Managing Director DePuy Synthes Italia, part of J&J MedTech – and coincides with the tenth anniversary of one of our best knee prosthetic technologies which in recent years has demonstrated extraordinary results in terms of stability, anatomy and patient satisfaction. With this new assisted robotics approach we now have the aim of continuing to improve the outcome, focusing on more personalized patient treatment and on the collection of data and information useful to make the surgical intervention processes more efficient”.

The robotic solution, presented to over 2000 clinicians during the event dedicated to orthopedics and traumatology in Italy, aims to simplify the execution of total knee replacement operations, both by providing fundamental information and data and by allowing versatile execution and surgical performances aimed at guaranteeing efficiency and optimization of outcomes. THEn just three weeks since its commercial launch in Europe, this assisted robotics solution has been used by several centers in Germany, Belgium and Switzerland with rapid adoption, providing high precision in the creation of knee prostheses by adapting the data to the anatomy of each patient.

On the occasion of the Siot Congress, the presence of Johnson & Johnson MedTech will see the organization of a scientific symposium in which a board of experts will address the topic of standardization of wound management in orthopedic surgery – continues the note – another area in which the company she has always been busy. JNJ’s history in wound management began over a century ago after the American Civil War, when the goal was to find an innovative solution to treat soldiers’ wounds. This initial commitment – concludes the note – gave rise to innovative medical devices, including the first sutures and the first sterile bandages, which have evolved over time and which continue to have a significant impact on the reduction of post-operative complications, such as surgical site infections. The relevance of preventing this complication is a very current topic as it is estimated that surgical site infection still represents one of the major causes of revision of the prosthetic implant with a truly notable clinical impact and consumption of resources.