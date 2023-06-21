Laying streets, pouring asphalt, laying concrete slabs at a data center. “I’ve done it all,” says 21-year-old Amsterdammer Luuk Slootweg. He still works in construction, but in his spare time he does very different things. Then he plants tree mirrors full of flowers, he makes facade gardens, and he kneads ‘flower bombs’, small balls of seeds, clay and mud, and throws them on an industrial site with fences in front, for example. He practices ‘guerrilla gardening’: gardening in the public space without permission.

Slootweg rolled into construction when he took a gap year after high school. He needed money to travel to Canada and work there as a snowboard instructor, he says. But his world view was already tilting, thanks to his philosophy teacher. The boys around him always made fun of her. “She was a vegan, someone who voted for the Party of the Animals.” But she didn’t force her ideas on them, he says, and taught the group to think independently and critically.

He drew his own conclusions when he reflected on how we relate to the world. “The title of my profile paper was: ‘Why do we have to achieve the Paris climate goals’.” Although he still flew to Canada after his final exams (with a twinge of conscience), he became a vegan there, just like his teacher, exchanged his management training for a climate traineeship at Milieudefensie once in the Netherlands, and in that context also did an internship at the Dutch branch of the guerrilla gardeners, a global movement.

He is now a volunteer there, and he does his best to enthuse as many people as possible about ‘GM’ing. He tries to explain to them that it is good for people to live in a green environment, and for the bees as well. That you fight the heat with it in the summers. And that you can sometimes get a subsidy for it too. “Most municipalities are willing to think along.” He sometimes finds it difficult to win souls only with friends and family. “A shocking number of people are bothered by the idea that all is already lost, and have therefore given up.”

Slootweg is not affected by this. It continues to make things greener, one tree mirror at a time. For example, today he plants some mint in one of the empty tree mirrors in his street. But why the hell is he still working in construction? “I want to learn how to build in a sustainable way, so that I can also have a positive impact on the world in that way,” he says. Nowadays he therefore also takes on a different kind of jobs. Is he going to build roof gardens, for example, or do ecological gardening? “Concrete alone does not make anyone happy.”