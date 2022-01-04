Home page politics

divide

Karin Prien © Christoph Soeder / dpa

Before a conference of ministers of education (KMK) on Wednesday on the coronavirus situation in schools, the minister of education of Schleswig-Holstein and new KMK chairwoman, Karin Prien (CDU), rejected further school closings in Germany.

Berlin – “We have to be clear: For children and young people, school closings mean a massive restriction of their development opportunities, their learning opportunities, their equal opportunities,” said Prien on Tuesday the television broadcaster Phoenix. “We can’t go on like this.”

Prien said Germany had so far fought the corona pandemic at the expense of school children. While schools in this country were closed or were in restricted operation for over 180 days, it was 50 days in France and around 30 days in Sweden.

The schools should open normally after the Christmas holidays, the school operation is responsible and correct, said the KMK chairwoman. So far there has been no evidence that the spreading omicron variant is more dangerous for school children than the delta variant of the corona virus that dominates until the Christmas holidays.

The KMK chairwoman also justified the assessment that school operations were responsible with the stricter test regime in all federal states after the end of the holidays, with consistent hygiene conditions such as wearing masks across all school types and grade levels and a clear ventilation concept.

The head of the education union GEW, Maike Finnern, however, expects that not all schools will continue to offer classroom teaching. “We have to be honest – there will be schools that have to teach at a distance,” said Finnern to the Business Insider portal. This could be due to a high number of corona infections or quarantine orders in the student body or among the teachers.

School closings, which politics has excluded so far, are quite possible. The GEW boss Finnern sees a great opportunity for as much classroom teaching as possible in regular testing and masks. “What must not arise now is a debate about the mask requirement in schools,” she warned. “You have to wear the mask all the time.”

Irrespective of masks and tests, Finnern also demanded that the conference of education ministers planned for this Wednesday should develop comparable guidelines according to which decisions can be made in schools in corona emergency situations. “Depending on the case constellation, health authorities still make different decisions from country to country,” said Finnern. “That makes me shake my head.”

The President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, told the Watson portal that he considered it “a fateful mistake” if the Conference of Education Ministers and the School Ministries did not have an emergency plan in place that stipulated how to react if necessary. “It’s too late to think about what to do when the Omikron wave hits schools.” Meidinger also spoke out in favor of schools being allowed to decide individually how lessons should take place.

The education ministers of the federal states want to discuss the situation in schools in a special meeting on Wednesday. On Friday, the prime ministers will discuss new corona measures with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

ran / cfm