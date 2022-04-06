Everyone needs a car these days. Unfortunately, however, the prices of new cars are not always affordable and it is precisely for this reason that many decide to buy aused car. But ATTENTION! There are, however, one large amount of scams widespread in the market of used cars above all online you might come across.

Here’s what they are in this one guide the most common e how to avoid them. EYES OPEN.

Km climbed used cars

A great classic of scams in the world of used cars is that ofalteration of the odometer. Really one sixth of used cars have false mileage, that is, they report an indicated mileage lower than the real one.

Cars diesel they are much more likely to suffer this kind of fraud because they grind more kilometers. So it’s easy to find an ad with a car reporting 98,000km while in reality it has driven 198,000.

A used car scam is that of the odometer which can be tampered with to lower the indicated km

This exercise is simple and very inexpensive but inflates the value of the car sold by 25% or more, making this practice a real scourge in the used market. It is a fraud that according to an estimate of theEUgenerates € 9.6 billion per yearheavily altering the market trend.

A few years ago aninvestigation of Other consumption he verified both the practice and the amount of kilometers taken from the cars to be sold in the fieldcomparing whether the km reported in the auction from which the dealer bought the vehicle were the same as those indicated by the odometer at the time of sale.

Unfortunately, the scam of km climbed is very widespread

The visit to four car showrooms in Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna revealed differences in 24,000, 42,000 and 100,000 km.

How to find out the km climbed?

Realizing that the car you are about to buy is made up is not easy as it is almost impossible to accurately reconstruct its history. The only tools the buyer has in hand are the service booklet and the repair invoices.

The check of the km registered in the revision phase is also done online from Portal of the Motorist, via the license plate of the car. This tool is very useful but does not protect us from any scams. Why, thugs can do it mileage whenever the time to do the review approaches.

On the Motorist’s Portal it is possible to check the km registered at the time of the revision and if there has been tampering (as in the photo)

Therefore, to avoid the scam, check them carefully conditions of wear of the car if they are in line with the mileage. To do this, look at the gearbox, the buttons, the steering wheel, the dashboard, the seats, as well as any rust spots on the bodywork.

Often, however, thediscrepancy between the low mileage and the poor condition of the car. When you suspect such a scam it is advisable to turn your heel and look for another offer, the risk is in fact to turn on a ‘old car to which the right maintenance is not done.

How to tell if a car has a bad mileage?

The cars with the most km climbed are certainly those pre-owned companies which usually come from long-term rental companies and which grind several miles. On these vehicles, the mileage usually occurs in the first 4 years of lifebefore the car undergoes the periodic review.

Before the legal check, the km of the car can be easily climbed. In this case it is advisable to check the Public vehicle register (Pra), to get an idea of ​​the origin of the car and the changes in ownership that interested it. If it were to be found that the first owner was a rental company the alarm bell should go off. Also look at the documentation shown by the seller. Do not trust immediately: the maintenance booklets or the list of servicing carried out over time may be counterfeit or falsified.

Company cars in the first 4 years of life are among the most skeleted

To find out if a used car the km climbed the site of automobile.it provides two services:

DIOGENE : device distributed in Italy by Evolvea, it promises to unmask the crafty ones who climb the kilometers, is able to read the real mileage of a vehicle, highlighting any alterations made to the odometer.

: device distributed in Italy by Evolvea, it promises to unmask the crafty ones who climb the kilometers, is able to read the real mileage of a vehicle, highlighting any alterations made to the odometer. CARFAX: through the car or chassis number plate, it gives access to an international database that allows you to see in a few minutes all the main information about the car you want to buy.

Used car, hidden vice scam

Year after year, as cars flock to urban streets, accidents are more and more common. According to a study almost one third of all the cars in circulation suffered damage. There fraud on used cars more widespread therefore it is conceal or even conceal any damage, defects or hidden defects of the vehicle, compromising its operation.

For the buyer, especially if inexperienced with cars, it is almost impossible to verify if the car coincides in all its parts with the seller’s declaration. It is therefore good to check live, and if possible Drive the car before purchaseeven with thehelp from an expert.

Moment in which the seller gives the keys to the buyer of the car who thus enters into physical possession

Hiding a malfunction is as easy as it is illegal. The Consumer Code in fact, he speaks of the “hidden vice” by extending it to the concept of “conformity defect”. In art. 1490 declares that the seller is required to guarantee, and therefore to declare, that the car sold is free from defects that make it unsuitable for use or appreciably decrease its value.

Stolen car relisted scam

Another all too common custom, perhaps the worst, is to sell stolen cars. To the unfortunate client who unintentionally enters this circle, he often comes confiscated the car and recovering the money spent to buy it is very complicated.

Two agents of the financial police in the act of confiscating a stolen car

The transition usually takes place in a hurry on the part of the seller and the prices I’m tattered.

Used car warranty, that’s why this too is a scam

There warranty regulation -defined by the Consumer Code in articles 129, 130 and 132- clearly expresses that a professional seller (therefore resellers, dealers and traders) must provide a 24 month warranty even on a used car, which can be reduced to 12 months if there is an agreement with the buyer.

It frequently happens that the seller has no qualms about evading the code, denying the customer the guarantee. These traps go absolutely avoid. The guarantee is a right!

Disguised taxis or rental cars

Some drivers are unaware that their vehicle was previously used for car sharing or that it was even a Taxi. Vendors omit this information as these types of vehicles are used on urban roads and wear out more easily. In particular, rental cars are less well maintained than private cars.

Taxi and car sharing. Past and future?

One way to unmask one of these used car scams is to notice the particular color of the car or, in more complicated cases, repaint. For safety, however, it is advisable to check the car history report.

Used cars, is it worth the risk?

We hope that with our help you can avoid used car deceptions and scams. In conclusion, we can say that buying a used car is still agreat option. The market is full of great offers but pay attention … thepitfall is always around the corner!

