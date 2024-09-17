Kluuv’s death | Turma excavation contractor: According to preliminary information, the protections were in accordance with the instructions

The death of Kluiv|Avi has given the site permission to continue contracting with the current fences.

Kaisaniemi park according to the main contractor of the site, Terrawise, the protections of the site have been in accordance with the instructions based on preliminary information and investigations. On Saturday, a man died after falling into a construction site trench.

Terrawise says in the press release that after the accident, it stopped the work at the site and started an inspection of the safety and security of the site.

The Regional Administrative Agency (avi) and the street inspector of the city of Helsinki have visited the construction site after the events. According to the release, there has been sufficient general lighting in the area in the evening. The authorities are still investigating the adequacy of the protections. Avi has given permission to continue contracting on the site with the current enclosures.

“The authorities are currently investigating the course of events that led to the accident. The case is extremely regrettable and we share in the grief of the loved ones and relatives of the person who died”, CEO of Terrawise Tuomas Saarinen says in the announcement.

Dead a relative of the man said earlier for HSthat there was an opening of about half a meter between the construction site fence protecting the trench and the building at the time of the incident.

I live next to the accident site Aapo Puskalan video shows that people have been able to pass through the construction site.

According to Puskala, the construction site starts buzzing every evening after the construction workers go home: someone always opens the plastic gate, which attracts people moving around the area to straighten up.

Terrawise according to when the workers leave the site at the end of the working day, no gaps have been found in the protections of the site. The release states that the construction site was protected by double fencing.

There have been two projects in progress in the area, one of which was a project commissioned by the City of Helsinki in Kaisaniemi Park and the other a sewer renovation commissioned by a housing company.

The trench is related to the sewer repair being carried out in the apartment building company, and it is estimated to be five to six meters deep.

Police investigates death by determining the cause of death.

In addition, the police will find out whether the construction site was adequately protected. In connection with this, a criminal complaint has been filed.

TerraWise says in the release that it cooperates closely with the authorities and provides them with all the necessary information.