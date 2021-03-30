Laporta’s first movements at the executive level crystallized on Monday with the announcement of the dismissal of Romà Gómez Ponti as legal head of the entity and that of Albert Soler as a director of professional sports. For now, Òscar Grau remains as CEO waiting for the new CEO, Ferran Reverter, to completely dissociate himself from his position in the company Mediamarkt.

The movements of pieces will continue and will not take long to be carried out. One of them will affect Patrick Kluivert, currently head of the club’s quarry, that he will leave his position, which will be held again by José Ramón Alexanco, who already held it in the previous stage of Laporta as president.

Unlike Soler and Gómez Ponti, who leave the club, with Kluivert there is the possibility that he will stay at Barcelona in a different position.

As published Sports world, sports vice president Rafa Yuste and the new football director, Mateo Alemany, asked him if he would feel comfortable in any other field. The newspaper speculates with the possibility of joining Ronald Koeman’s staff and having a position close to the first team.

In any case, Kluivert fulfills his contract on June 30, Date until which he will continue to exercise his position as head of Blaugrana youth football, although under the supervision of Alexanco.