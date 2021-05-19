Urban country

Living in Klover Plaza will be like being on vacation. It will have sectors of gardens and games for children, an entertainment sector for adolescents and adults with a half-pipe and infrastructure to do gymnastics, two SUM with grill, gym with English patio, micro-cinema, which can also function as a conference room or children’s theater, 25m outdoor pool with solarium area and a large spa that includes a heated indoor pool, sauna, changing rooms and massage room.

Number of modules: 7. In the first stage, the first 3 are being built.

The project will have apartments with 1 to 5 rooms of between 40 m2 and 200 m2 of its own surface.

Departments for all needs

The units are offered from US $ 106,625 financed. The form of payment consists of an advance of 40% and the balance in up to 12 installments in pesos adjusted by the CAC index. For cash payments there are units with promotions and discounts.

Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2022. It will have all services: natural gas, electricity, running water, sewer, telephone and Internet.

Direct access to the Highway

Klover Plaza is located in Parque Bernal neighborhood, 500 meters from the direct access to the Buenos Aires – La Plata highway, Estomba – Bernal exit, km17. Close to the main internal access roads of the Party. The condominium occupies a whole block between Edmundo Fierro, Patricios, Carabelas and Reconquista streets.

Developer: Grupo Klover, a company with more than 17 years of experience with solid references having developed and delivered more than 10 buildings in the Quilmes area, one of them Klover Conesa; Las Golondrinas Private Neighborhood in Hudson; the Klover Patagonia I, II and III, and Barrancas de Melipal condominiums, in Bariloche; in addition to open lots such as Plots 1, among many others.

Marketing: O’Keefe Real Estate. 011-4253-3961 *** +54 9 11 3919-7116 e-mail: [email protected] www.kloverplaza.com.ar www.okeefe.com.ar.