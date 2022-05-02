The Liverpool has the opportunity to become the first English team to win all four titles at stake. Something unprecedented to date. Without a doubt, this is one of the best campuses that has been seen in Anfield in the history. A project with no expiration date, by the way. Although Jurgen Klopp renewed his contract last week until 2026. By then they may no longer enjoy the scoring ability of the Mo Salah Y Sadio Mane by the river mersey. Neither the distribution of Thiago. But the players who will take over are already appearing in the locker room. Diogo Jota Y louis diaz they already dispute the positions of the attackers, and both Harvey Elliott What Curtis-Jones they are studying the ex of Barcelona Y bayern from close up What Konate do with Van Dijk. Alexander-Arnold He will be the captain of tomorrow, a boy born in the city who always encouraged the team he defends today. He is 23 years old and has a really promising future, like his club.

At Anfield they don’t want to rest on their laurels. Staying at the top is harder than getting there. That’s what they say and that’s what the red team tries to question. Nobody expects these names to be decisive tonight in The ceramic, although no one rules them out. Liverpool is looking for its third final of Champions in five seasons. The successes continue and there is no rupture, but transition.