S.a first defeat with Chelsea turned into a nightmare for Thomas Tuchel. During the 2: 5 clap against West Bromwich Albion, the Chelsea coach grabbed his forehead several times on the sidelines, stunned. “It is important that we digest it,” said Tuchel on Saturday after the final whistle, “because there is a lot to digest”.



The home bankruptcy was a hard setback in the fight for a Champions League place. Suddenly, Tuchel is sitting his German coaching colleague Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool FC back on his neck. In the 3-0 away win over Arsenal FC, the champions were back in top shape after a long time.

Chelsea FC were the superior team against West Brom for just under half an hour and deservedly took the lead thanks to former Dortmund-based Christian Pulisic (27th minute). But when Thiago Silva saw yellow-red two minutes later, the blues with national player Timo Werner in the storm top got completely out of the concept. Tuchel complained that his team was “rusty” and “sloppy”. Everything that could go wrong went wrong: “That was clearly not our day today.”

“I didn’t see that coming”

“We conceded two very easy goals before half-time,” said Tuchel about the two goals from the former Nuremberg player Matheus Pereira (45th + 2 / 45th + 4). “With our quality, it is absolutely unnecessary to concede five goals, even if you are one less.” And against the penultimate in the table. Callum Robinson (63./90.+1) and Mbaye Diagne (68.) made the Chelsea disgrace perfect. More than the goal of Mason Mount (71st), the Londoners did not succeed.

Previously, Chelsea were undefeated in 14 games under Tuchel. “If we look back on this game in four weeks, hopefully we can call it a wake-up call,” said the 47-year-old, who has just been named Premier League coach of the month, “because that would mean we really woke up and have started a new series. ”First, the quarter-final first leg of the premier class against FC Porto will take place on Wednesday.

“I didn’t see that coming. Every shot from them was a goal, ”said Tuchel, who was the first to concede at Stamford Bridge. The whole club is “very disappointed because we hate to lose. We can’t just hang our heads and lose confidence in these players, ”said the 47-year-old.

He must have thought of Timo Werner as well. Actually, according to Tuchel’s plan, the national player should shoot the frustration off his mind after his tragic miss for the DFB team against North Macedonia (1: 2). But after the scorn and ridicule of the past few days, the goal doldrums continued in the blues jersey, although Tuchel had recently demonstratively strengthened his attacker. Werner could have replenished himself with fresh self-confidence.

Before the goal from Mount, however, the 25-year-old hesitated with the ball on his foot, missed the right moment for the conclusion and finally put the goal on his teammate. For Werner, there are only two goals for Chelsea in the past five months or so. For the first time since 2011, the “Blues” conceded five goals in their own stadium. Kai Havertz was substituted on, Antonio Rüdiger was not used.

For a Champions League starting place in the next season, the Blues must continue to tremble, because the Reds moved up to two points in the table. “That was an important statement from us,” said the beaming Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp – with new John Lennon glasses – after the clear 3-0 win in London. “We have to show that we are fighting for it.”

In the weak Arsenal FC, the champions were clearly superior, but Diogo Jota only released the Klopp-Elf after an hour. The Portuguese, who was absent due to an injury in January and February, scored two minutes after being substituted on and followed suit later (64th / 82nd). Mohamed Salah (68th), often criticized this season, scored his 18th goal of the season – in the previous season it was a total of 19.

“Liverpool looks like Liverpool again”, praised the “Telegraph” three days before the Champions League match at Real Madrid on Tuesday, which the German referee Felix Brych will lead. As assistants on the sidelines for Brych, who has been in the premier class since 2008 and is the record referee with 62 games, Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp are there, fourth official is Tobias Stieler. Marco Fritz and Sascha Stegemann act as video assistants. The premier class is the last chance for a title for the Reds, who are 25 points behind the leaders in the league.

On the other hand, championship leaders Manchester City still have the opportunity to win a historic title quadruple. Borussia Dortmund’s premier class opponent on Tuesday is still in all competitions. And after the 2-0 win at Leicester City, Pep Guardiola’s star ensemble is only a maximum of eleven points missing from the seventh English championship – or as Guardiola put it: “We need four more wins to win the title.”