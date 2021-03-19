Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool already appears in the way of Real Madrid in this Champions 2020-21, a fearsome rival a few months ago but now seems affordable due to injuries in defense and a terrible streak in the English Premier League that threatens to leave the set ‘red’, still current English champions, out of the top continental competition next season, at least through their domestic championship.

The first leg will be played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, while the tie will be resolved at the legendary Anfield. Taking a look further, in a hypothetical semi-final the most successful club of the old continent would face the winner of the tie between Porto and Chelsea, with which it can be affirmed that luck was on their side this time.

On the other side of the table, the leaders of the Premier League and one of the most fit teams in Europe, Guardiola’s Manchester City, will face Borussia Dortmund of the sensation Haaland, who comes from leaving Sevilla on the road in Round of 16, with a stellar performance from the Norwegian forward. The winner will face the survivor of the clash of giants between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who will reissue the last final in the star duel of the quarter-finals, with the return at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

An ex-Madridista, the Turkish Hamit Altintop, served as an innocent hand in his capacity as ambassador for the final of this edition of the Champions League, which will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29, where he already dreams of being the real Madrid.