Xavi made the decision to step aside from Barcelona at the end of the season. As expected, countless names are heard around the culé team, and one of them is Jürgen Klopp. The German has been described as Joan Laporta's dream, but for bad news from the Blaugrana entity, this is an impossible dream.
Inform Catalonia Radio that beyond Deco or Joan Laporta contacting Klopp, there is not the slightest option for the now Liverpool coach to take Xavi's position this summer. The source assures that the situation is not due to economic or sporting issues, the German coach simply takes a step aside from the Red team with the goal of resting and improving his state of health, which is why his intention to take a sabbatical year is firm and nothing or no one is going to change it, that includes Fútbol Club Barcelona.
Other names that are being heard range from local people such as Rafael Márquez or García Pimienta himself who not long ago trained within the institution, as well as options outside the LaLiga spectrum such as Hansi Flick or Sergio Conceicao.
The still culé coach assured that he is no longer enjoying his position due to the press's persecution of his figure. Hernández himself pointed out that his state of health is not the best today and he prefers to take a break and allow the culé team to bet on a strategist who will give them new air.
