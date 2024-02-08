🚨Jurgen Klopp will NOT be the coach of FC Barcelona next season.

Sources close to his environment have confirmed that he wants to rest and Joan Laporta's attempts will not change his mind.

[Vía @CatalunyaRadio ] pic.twitter.com/rglfDVZiR6

— Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) February 7, 2024