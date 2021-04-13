End of the nightmare at Anfield. Just before receiving the Real Madrid, the Liverpool finally won again at home after a historic six-game losing streak in the Premier and eight games without winning in his fiefdom. When Ollie watkins advanced tol Aston Villa In the first half, the seventh debacle in a row was close, but the goals of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (the latter, which was a great goal, arrived in 91 ‘) gave the team a much-needed victory. Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have added the last nine possible points and have reduced their disadvantage with respect to fourth place: now it is occupied by the West Ham and they have it to only three units.

Around with Thiago. Klopp’s decision most criticized by the English press in the first leg was his bet on Naby keita to the detriment of Thiago Alcantara. The coach himself seemed to take on his mistake by correcting it with the reverse substitution just before the break. However, against Aston Villa he once again left the Spanish midfielder on the bench and gave ownership to James milner next to the fixed Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum. It was one of the few rotations that the German coach made in front of the box of Birmingham, since they repeated nine of the eleven that started in Valdebebas. The other novelty was the ownership of Roberto Firminor, that displaced Diogo Jota to the left in a movement promoted by the substitution of Sadio mané. Assuming that the strategy of looking for a more physical plan did not work for him, it is most likely that Klopp this time will bet on Thiago from the beginning against Real Madrid to try to compete for possession and thus have a more talented passer in the medullary.

The four of us together? Perhaps not from the start, but seeing the obligation to come back, it would not be ruled out that Klopp considered at some point in the game to join his four attackers and give up a midfielder. In that 4-2-3-1 scheme, which was already seen in the final stretch against the Arsenal Ten days ago, Firmino usually lags behind the midfielder to act a few meters behind Diogo Jota, with Mané and Salah open to the sides. Even the swiss Shaqiri, who has a formidable ball kick from mid-range, could be a desperate alternative in the final minutes.

The defense is not touched. Despite the insecurity they showed in the first leg, which could be guessed in advance from their limited international experience, Klopp seems willing to continue giving continuity to the central pair formed by Nathaniel Phillips (24 years old) and the Turk Ozan kabak (twenty-one). At least he kept them against Villa, in what seemed like a message of confidence and a commitment to give them ninety more minutes with the aim that they continue to strengthen and understand each other. The Germanic coach has reached this conclusion after checking how the continuous search for new partners with constant changes did not give him the expected result at any time. However, this area will continue to be a weak point for Madrid to exploit.