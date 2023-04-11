“Renewal”. That is the key word around Liverpool. In this seventh year of Klopp in charge of the Anfield team, the Reds have signed their worst course with Jürgen as coach. They will experience a year of drought, they are not going to win a single championship for the club’s showcases and as if that were not enough, all the cards are on the table for the English team to stay out of the next Champions League. Hits that make it more than clear that the ‘Reds’ require a total clean.
The coaching staff and management know this, they cannot continue living with the players they have on the squad today. There will be an investment with the aim of rejuvenating the squad and living a new era of glory. Departures and arrivals are expected in all areas of the field. One of the most urgent to renew is the spine, Fabinho has not been the shadow of what he was last year and Klopp wants the team to move for the signature of Tchouameni. The French they want for two years.
Jürgen wants to take advantage of the fact that the Frenchman has lost his place within Real Madrid and would have asked the club’s board of directors to probe the possible arrival of the French containment medium. There has not been any happiness with what Fabinho has done this season and Klopp wants to strengthen the balance point. He considers that Aurelien may be the perfect reinforcement for this and the club will at least probe his possible arrival, which will surely be above 80 million euros.
