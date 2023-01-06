Netherlands captain Van Dyck left the field in the first half during the 3-1 defeat at Brentford Stadium, last Monday, as part of a triple change for the German coach.

“Virgil was a surprise to us and a big blow,” Klopp told reporters before Liverpool’s match in the third round of the FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Saturday.

He continued, “The diagnosis was very harsh. We are talking about weeks and more than a month, but I hope things go quickly. It is difficult for him, but he has played an incredible number of matches in recent years.”

Liverpool ranks sixth in the English Premier League standings, with 28 points from 17 matches, while it is also expected to miss the Real Madrid match in the Champions League.