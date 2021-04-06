Jürgen Klopp appeared before the media after the defeat suffered by his Liverpool at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. These have been the impressions of the German technician.

Analysis. “We have not started well nor have we deserved to win, we have conceded the first goal, then the second… we should have played better. We had to have more passion, I don’t think we deserved more than. The referee I don’t know if he had something personal, I told him, it hadn’t been fair ”.

Change of Mané. “We should have created more chances, we can’t be happy, Mané’s change was tactical.”

Mistakes. “I did not like our first half, we did not enter the game, there were many mistakes. Sometimes we raised our heads, but other times we gave them a chance to win our back with speed. For Madrid, accelerating the ball is easy because they have Modric and Kroos, some of the best in the world. Those things can happen in Madrid. We lost too many balls, that can’t be. We weren’t good enough. The only good news is that we have another game “

A 3-1, if it is very bad. “It is a good result for Madrid, we still have options, but we have to play much better. We can do it and make them play less comfortable. “

Changed the plan. “Now I understand that I have to accept criticism. When Madrid are looking for long balls and when high pressure wins, they are dangerous. The problem is that they moved the ball very easily. We never did the right thing, nor did we shoot at the door. It was not a good sign. Rest was important to start over, we scored and came back better. We were able to score the second ”.

Comebacks with the help of Anfield. “Of course it is different now. Emotionally we have the memory of the comeback to Barcelona, ​​a large percentage of that we owe to the fans. Now we don’t have them, but I promise we will try. It’s going to be a difficult mission for Madrid at Anfield, which at least is a real stadium ”.