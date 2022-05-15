Liverpool won the FA Cup at the expense of Chelsea on penalties, yesterday, Saturday, to achieve a domestic double so far after winning the League Cup.

After winning 6-5 on penalties at Wembley, Klopp told reporters: “Let’s see what happens. If City loses to West Ham, then I will start thinking. If they don’t lose, we will decide to step down,” according to Reuters.

Liverpool are three points behind Manchester City and trailing on goal difference before the last two league matches.

Manchester City will visit West Ham on Sunday, and the difference may widen to 6 points, and then it will need one point from the last game of the season to retain the title.

Liverpool will also play the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

The German coach expects to make changes to his squad when he visits Southampton on Tuesday after playing extra time against Chelsea.

The position of Salah and Van Dyck

Sunday’s medical examination will determine the position of striker Mohamed Salah and defender Virgil van Dijk, after they were substituted in Saturday’s match, but Klopp does not believe the pair are suffering from a severe injury.

“I think they’re fine,” said Jurgen Klopp.

He also praised the Colombian winger Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool last January from Porto, after he posed a constant threat to Chelsea.

“What a boy, what a story, but he should have scored, he fits us perfectly and that’s really special,” Klopp added.

Saturday’s achievement means that Klopp became the second coach to win the European Cup or the Champions League alongside the FA Cup, the League Cup and the English Premier League with the same team after Alex Ferguson with Manchester United.