Jurgen Klopp, technician Liverpool, He assured that “he is no longer young”, in reference to his decision to leave the Liverpool and that its energy is not “limitless.”

I have realized that my energy reserves are not unlimited. I prefer to put everything in this season

The German coach announced this Friday his decision to leave the Liverpool at the end of the season, after nine years in which he has won all the important titles, seven in total, including the Champions League and the Premier League, the first in three decades for the networks.

“You realize that we are no longer as young as before and we can't jump as high as we could. It's not that I thought about it on purpose, it just happened. This club needs a coach at the top of his level. When I found out that “I couldn't continue, I had to tell someone. I think it's the best decision,” the German said this Friday at a press conference.

“I have been training for 24 years and when you have this kind of career you have to invest everything you have. I have realized that my energy reserves are not unlimited. I prefer to put everything into this season,” he noted.

Klopp and Guardiola argue.

“If I can't continue, I have to stop. This was not my idea when I renewed my contract, I was 100% convinced that it would last until 2026. I overestimated my energy levels and thought they were unlimited. They always had been, but not anymore” , said.

Regarding how he communicated it to the players, Klopp He explained that they have a “very strong” bond and that they are “professionals”: “The agreement with the players is for one season – We are focused on it and the boys are in a good mood.”

Klopp He will not coach anyone next year, neither club nor national team, and also added that he does not have to advise Liverpool to find a replacement.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

“Why should I? In this world, there are so many faces doing incredible work that you don't see often. It feels like I'm doing all the work. I can't. What we've built is an incredibly strong structure behind the scenes. Many people have worked here with a single idea: to do the best for the Liverpool“he commented.

Klopp's fun moments at Liverpool

The German coach has been characterized by having an impressive charisma and an overwhelming personality, since his arrival he has starred in several fun moments that will last in the fans' memories.

One of the things that fans will miss most Klopp will be your incredible celebrations with the stands in Anfield Road.

Or the worrying moment he experienced a few weeks ago, when he lost his wedding ring in the middle of a celebration.

😅 Jürgen lost his WEDDING RING while celebrating the victory against Newcastle with the fans. The television cameraman ended up helping him and, when he found him, he kissed him in front of the camera. 💍pic.twitter.com/08j1crX0z8 — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 26, 2024

Klopp He was quite a character both on and off the playing field. The fans remember the day he got injured from going to shout a goal to the fourth referee.

Liverpool beat Tottenham at the end of the game, Jürgen went to shout the goal to the fourth referee and HE WAS TORN. The entire sequence is spectacular.pic.twitter.com/zkcw5MdxaH — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 26, 2024

Between 2019 and 2020 he lived one of the best moments of his sporting career, he led Liverpool to win the Champions League and the Premier League. His celebrations on the court and his dancing at parties went viral.

TO Klopp He will be remembered for his closeness to people and for cheering up fans who are going through difficult times.

Dáire and his unconditional love for Liverpool. The emotion when he hears Jürgen and their meeting makes his hair stand on end. 🥹pic.twitter.com/jiMc5I3ukt — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 26, 2024

Finally, Luis Diaz He will have him as one of the best technicians in his sports career. When 'Lucho' experienced the worst episode of his life, with the kidnapping of his father, 'Mane' Díaz, Klopp He always supported him: “The best thing we could do is win the game for our brother,” he said after winning the Premier League, dedicating the victory to the Colombian.

