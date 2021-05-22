Liverpool (Reuters)

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp confirmed that injuries had a tremendous impact on his team’s career in the current Premier League season, which prevented us from retaining the championship title.

Defenders Virgil van Dyck and Joe Gomez missed the Liverpool squad for most of this season due to knee injuries, while Joel Matip was absent from the team due to an ankle injury.

Fabinho has moved from midfield to defense to cover the shortfall, but he has also had a muscle problem, while striker Diogo Jota and midfielder Jordan Henderson have been absent for a long time due to injuries as well.

Before Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace in the final round of the season tomorrow, Sunday, Klopp said: As I said earlier this year, we had no chance to win the title this year, and no other team would have achieved that «had it been to this number. Of casualties ».

He added: Even Manchester City, despite its strength, would not have won the league if it had lost three players in the heart of the defense … not even Manchester United.

Liverpool won the title last season, but was in eighth place in March this year, and then its chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season were slim, but it fought nine games unbeaten after that to climb to fourth place.

Klopp added: We fought a little, accepted the difficulties, and achieved the greatest possible benefit in this situation, and if we won on Sunday and qualified for the Champions League, we would have achieved the best we can. Thats all about it.