Luis Díaz is on his way to being what he was before, the decisive player for Liverpool, what he was before his knee injury. Lucho was important in Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham, on matchday 34 of the Premier League, in which he started again and scored a goal.

Díaz returned to the starting lineup, after having been a substitute and having entered the second half in matches against Nottingham and Leeds.

This time, the striker received the confidence of DT, Jurgen Klopphe was the initialist and after five minutes he responded with 2-0.

Díaz came out at minute 17 of the second half to give Diogo Jota minutes, leaving a very good feeling.

Klopp satisfied

This Monday, at a press conference, coach Klopp was asked about Luis Díaz’s performance since his comeback, after overcoming a delicate knee injury.

Already in the game before, when it came in, it was a really nice watch. We have now hopefully given him enough time for everything to be fixed.“said the coach, who is undoubtedly breathing with the Colombian’s return, although he still hopes he reaches his maximum level.

The coach analyzed his recovery process after the injury suffered in October and the other in December.

“He was training for a while, he started very well in training and then how he is after long-term injuries, you can see the power level dropped slightly. and then they lack sharpness here and there, that’s where we just let it be. and let it go through thisKlopp said.

And finally, about the Colombian, he assured: “Now we chose him for the first time for the first lineup and he was excellent. That he cannot play 90 minutes was clear, but for long periods and while he was on the field, he was very, very strong… So, very good news for us”.

Liverpool faces Fulham this Tuesday and the Colombian could have a new opportunity to start.

