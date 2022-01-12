Salah, who has 18 months left in his current contract, started talks with Liverpool about an extension, but he did not get what he described as an acceptable offer.

In an interview with GQ magazine recently, he said that he did not exaggerate his demands and that he only wanted recognition for everything he did for the club.

Klopp stated that he was “very optimistic” about the survival of the Liverpool star, explaining that there was nothing unexpected about the length of the current negotiations.

He added, “I know Mo wants to stay. We want him to stay. This is our position. These things take time. I can’t change them. I think everything is in place now.”

Salah, 29, was nominated for the FIFA World Player of the Year award this year, knowing that he scored 16 goals and helped score 9 other goals this season.

The Egyptian winger, who is currently participating with his country in the African Cup of Nations, won several accolades, winning the Golden Boot award or sharing it during two of his first 4 full seasons with Liverpool, and is expected to win it again.

Salah is also known for working hard on his fitness, which led Klopp to believe that Salah could thrive in his mid-thirties like Messi and Ronaldo.

Klopp added: “His character, his determination, the way he trains, the rate of work. Unbelievable, he’s the first to come and the last to leave. He does everything, he knows his body and he knows what he’s doing. He tries to get better all the time.”